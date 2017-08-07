Hardware in the Loop Testing for Power Electronics Systems

Embedded control system developers and test engineers face new challenges with the growing adoption of electric motors in the automotive industry and in green energy applications. Electric motor simulation needs to have high fidelity, and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) test systems must execute simulation models on the order of 1 μs to adequately simulate the electric motor behavior.

Learn how to reduce the amount of field testing for validating embedded software by finding problems and optimize performance at an earlier stage of the development process.