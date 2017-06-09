Avoiding Epic Fails in MEMS Microphones

MEMS microphone arrays are critical to making voice the dominant user interface of smartphones, speakers, TVs, wearables/hearables, kitchen appliances, connected/autonomous cars, robots, drones and other “SmartEverything” devices. But there are serious problems with the capacitive MEMS microphones that comprise most arrays. Water, dust, particulate matter and acoustic overload can damage them, causing them to fail. This whitepaper will explain why arrays that use piezoelectric MEMS microphones from Vesper make the most robust and reliable MEMS microphone arrays.