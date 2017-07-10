Automotive FMCW Radar System Design Using 3D Framework for Scenario Modeling

Preventing human casualties caused by car collisions is a high priority. Today, radar systems, such as adaptive cruise control, stop-and-go, blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear crash warning, are being developed and integrated into automobiles to reduce possible collisions. Engineers are using the SystemVue Scenario Framework Solution for automotive frequency modulated continuous waveform (FMCW) radar system simulation to increase design fidelity and save cost during design and test.