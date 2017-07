Boards like the Raspberry Pi are great for makers—but if you want to turn professional, you’ll need another solution. Enter the UP boards, which bring professional-grade hardware to the Raspberry Pi form factor.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

• Why maker boards are unsuitable for commercial designs

• How to get more performance—or a smaller footprint—out of Maker Pro boards

• How to scale up to production volumes with UP design services from AAEON