IEEE 802.11ax: Wireless Networking in High-density WLANs

This webinar will address, first, the open challenges that high-density WLANs must overcome to achieve high spatial reuse and spectrum efficiency. Then, we will overview the new PHY and MAC characteristics of IEEE 802.11ax WLANs, designed to operate in such dense scenarios, covering (from the link layer perspective) such aspects as downlink and uplink multiuser transmissions (using both OFDMA and MIMO), static and dynamic channel bonding, dynamic sensitivity control and BSS coloring. The session will conclude with some future WLAN scenarios that will include contributions from several 802.11 amendments, such as the upcoming IEEE 802.11ai and IEEE 802.11ay.

PRESENTER:

Dr. Boris Bellalta heads the Wireless Networking Group in the Department of Information and Communication Technologies (DTIC) at Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) in Barcelona, where he has been an Associate Professor since 2016. His research interest is wireless networks, with emphasis on the design, performance evaluation, and optimization of new architectures and protocols. He is currently principal investigator on several research projects on wireless networks, adaptive systems, and machine learning—the coordination of the Internet of Things ENTOMATIC FP7 project. He also serves as coordinator of the UPF/Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya interuniversity Master’s Program in Wireless Communications.

MODERATOR: Douglas McCormick IEEE Spectrum “Tech Talk” contributor

