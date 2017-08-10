The Built-in HIL Simulator: A New Concept for Faster Prototyping of Navigation- and Communication-Based Control Systems

The “Built-In Hardware-in-the-Loop Simulator” is a new concept for speeding development of higher level navigation- and communication-based control systems constructed on automated base platforms [1]. The basic idea is to extend the software of the platform controller, so that includes not only the algorithms needed for operation, but also simplified real-time models of the actuator, sensor and vehicle dynamics to provide a “Built-In HIL” mode. Unlike conventional HIL simulators, Built-In HIL simulators can switch from HIL operation to the live configuration immediately, without hardware changes, so virtual experiments can be immediately repeated in the real operating environment.

Built-In HIL Simulation helps to reduce development times by shifting debugging efforts to the laboratory and reducing iterations in a typical Rapid Control Prototyping cycle. Built-In HIL is more intuitive to use than a conventional HIL setup, giving it advantages in education and training as well as system development. The concept of the “Built-in-HIL” simulator is illustrated by applying it to the development of a vehicle guidance system involving interconnected, car-like model scale vehicles.

[1] M. Reiter, M. Wehr, and D. Abel. Built-in HIL simulator: A concept for faster prototyping of navigation- and communication-based control systems. In 2016 IEEE International Conference on Advanced Intelligent Mechatronics (AIM), pages 1363–1369, July 2016.

PRESENTER:

Matthias Reiter, RWTH Aachen University (now: Ford Motor Company) Matthias Reiter received his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering at RWTH Aachen University in 2009. From 2009 to 2017, he worked as a research associate at the Institute of Automatic Control at RWTH Aachen University, pursuing a Ph.D. on the topic of Navigation- and Map-based Driver Assistance and Vehicle Guidance Systems. He joined Ford Motor Company in 2017.

Matthias Wehr, RWTH Aachen University

Matthias Wehr is research associate at the Institute of Automatic Control at RWTH Aachen University, Germany. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany and graduated from RWTH Aachen University with a master’s degree. His Ph.D. research focuses on automatic control in manufacturing engineering.

MODERATOR: Douglas McCormick IEEE Spectrum “Tech Talk” contributor

