Testing the Tester: Self-Test Methods for Periodic Automatic Test Equipment Verification

Periodically ensuring that Automated Test Equipment (ATE) is functioning properly is a critical part of product manufacturing, and is often required in regulated industries. Properly verified ATE helps to maintain consistent test results and reduces downtime. Automated self-test is ideal for periodic verification of test system performance, and can be used to get a system back online faster after system changes or failures. In this session, Bloomy’s ATE Product Manager will discuss three of the most common methods of self-testing your ATE, including System Self-Test ITA’s (Interchangeable Test Adapters, or fixtures), Loopback Units Under Test (UUTs), and Golden Sample UUTs. By understanding test coverage, advantages, disadvantages, and best practices for each method you can decide which "test the tester" method is best for your application.

Grant Gothing, ATE Product Manager, Bloomy, Inc Grant Gothing is Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manager at Bloomy, Inc. (Windsor, CT). He is responsible for hardware and software design and standardization for the company’s ATE platform, the UTS. In his 10 years at Bloomy, Grant has developed dozens of automated test systems for a wide variety of industries, and has held positions in project and product engineering, management, sales, and marketing. Throughout these roles, he has continuously improved and standardized the design and build of Bloomy’s automated test offerings. Grant holds an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech, where he focused on autonomous vehicles. He is a National Instruments Certified LabVIEW Architect and Certified TestStand Architect.

