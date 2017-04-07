Simulation-Driven Motor Design for Vehicle Electrification

If you are interested in the modeling of electric motors, then tune into this webinar with guest speaker Omar Laldin from the Electromagnetic Motor Design Group at Faraday Future.

Increasing interest in vehicle electrification has imposed new challenges in the electric motor design field, primarily resulting from variable torque requirements over a wide speed range. Furthermore, motors are required to operate efficiently at each torque and speed to maximize the range of the vehicle. These challenges prompt the need for highly advanced and accurate analysis techniques, which often combine finite element analysis (FEA) and analytical approaches.

In this webinar, we will focus on the FEA component of evaluating a three-phase electric motor. You will get a live demonstration of setting up a parameterized model in COMSOL Multiphysics® of a nonlinear-surface permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), including the current commands from which a flux-linkage map can be built and the peak torque capability can be determined. You can ask questions at the end of the webinar during the Q&A session.

Finite element analysis (FEA) of a nonlinear-surface permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM).

PRESENTERS:

Omar Laldin, Head of the Electromagnetic (EM) Motor Design Group, Farady Future, Inc. Omar Laldin is the head of the Electromagnetic (EM) Motor Design Group at Faraday Future, Inc. He has over 8 years of accumulated industrial experience in power conversion technologies (e.g. GE, ABB, Infineon, etc.). He has a PhD in the design of electric machinery from Purdue University, resulting in over 13 years of extensive R&D experience across 5 different countries. He is dedicated to bringing fresh ideas and novel state-of-the-art machine design approaches to industry, which are founded on population-based optimization, analytical methods, magnetic equivalent circuit networks, and finite element analysis. He has used these tools to design generators for all-electric ships, underwater tidal generators, and traction motors for automotive electric vehicles with significant reductions in mass, cost, and/or volume.

Valerio Marra, Marketing Director, COMSOL Valerio Marra is the marketing director at COMSOL in Burlington, MA. Previous roles include working in applications, technical support, and sales. Valerio received his PhD in fluid machines and energy systems engineering.

MODERATOR:

is the author of IEEE Spectrum’s online blog The Nanoclast. He has researched and written reports and analysis in the areas of nanotechnology, sensors, IT, advanced manufacturing and economic trends within a number of different industries. He has been the program director for international conferences in the areas of telecommunications, digital content delivery and nanotechnology. In addition to his work at IEEE Spectrum, Dexter is a senior analyst with Cientifica, a UK-based business intelligence company for emerging technologies.

Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to techinsider@ieee.org for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to techinsider@ieee.org for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​