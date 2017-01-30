SERDES Design & Verification Challenges

Now On-demand

SERDES (SERializer/DESerializer) are high-speed, high-performance mixed-signal IP blocks, which present many challenges to design and verification. The core of both the serializer and deserializer is a high performance PLL, with jitter specs on the order of femtoseconds and lock transients on the order of microseconds. The serial data has bit rates above 10Gb/s and pattern frequencies that stretch below the KHz range. Circuit simulation is a significant challenge at advanced nodes, such as 28nm and below, where full RC simulation is required at many levels, greatly increasing verification time. The Analog FastSPICE (AFS) Platform is the only circuit simulator that could handle the high speed portions of the design with the required SPICE accuracy, while AFS RF is used to ensure the PLLs meet the required phase noise.

Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to gs-webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html



Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​

Please contact gs-webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com if you have questions.