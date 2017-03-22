Power Components for Battery Applications

Today, many systems from electric vehicles and home energy storage to communications infrastructure, use batteries to enable portable power or provide a fall back in the event that mains power fails. If demands for batteries continue to grow, engineers need an easier approach to designing battery-powered systems. In particular, the output voltage of batteries can vary significantly; power systems must deliver constant voltage to the load and act as a current source to charge the battery; and there is a continual demand for higher efficiency.

This webinar explains how flexible power components can be used to shorten the design cycle, simplify the power system and reduce cost, weight and size while increasing efficiency.

Topics covered include:

Why wide input and output voltage ranges are important

How to design scalable power systems to meet current and future needs

Reducing costs by using flexible components

Maximizing power density and efficiency in systems with batteries

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is relevant to any engineer who is responsible for developing systems that use batteries to deliver more than a few Watts. It will also interest technical managers who would like to understand how new approaches to power system design can enhance battery-based systems.

Presenter: Presented by Travis Williams Senior Manager; Product Management and Marketing

About the Presenter: Travis Williams has extensive experience of power electronics design. He has worked at Vicor for two years and previously held a variety of engineering roles for 14 years. His patents include one to estimate the state of charge of a battery, and he holds a BSEE from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Southern Maine.

