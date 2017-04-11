Phase Shifter Technology and Applications

Phase shifters are special transformers that can automatically control the flow of power in a complex grid and can be a cost effective solution to optimize grid asset utilization. Transmission grid operators and planners are often tasked with reducing circuit overloads while maintaining grid stability and flexibility. The need for load flow management technologies such as phase shifters continues to grow as generation dispatch has become ever more fickle.

In this webinar, you will learn more about:

Why load flow management technologies are needed How phase shifters automatically control the flow of power Different phase shifter technology types Where phase shifters are applied in example cases Considerations for planning for a phase shifter in your grid

Tune in to improve your understanding of phase shifter technology and application.

PRESENTERS:

Daniel Durbak​, Principal Consultant with Siemens Power Technologies International Mr. Durbak is a Principal Consultant with Siemens Power Technologies International (Siemens PTI) in Schenectady, New York. Mr. Durbak’s background and expertise is in the simulation and analysis of electric power systems. He has over 35 years experience as a project manager and technical contributor for a range of analytical consulting, teaching, hardware, and software projects performed for electric utilities, independent power producers, engineering firms, equipment manufacturers, government agencies, and owners of industrial facilities throughout the world. He consults on failure investigations, misoperations, audits of manhole cover events, utility infrastructure assessments, and projects that are in the planning and design stages

Günter Linortner​, Electrical Engineer, Siemens AG In 1996 Günter Linortner joined the transformer factory in Weiz – earlier VA Tech, now Siemens AG. As an electrical engineer he was responsible for the electrical design of Shunt Reactors, Large Power Transformers and Phase Shifting Transformers. Since then he designed roughly 100 transformers and provided many principal design studies in the offer stage, among them the phase shifter with the largest phase angle worldwide. In 2014 he was promoted Siemens Key Expert for Phase Shifting Transformers, accounting for exceptional skills and technology knowledge. Since 2015 he is the Head of the Offer Department of the Weiz factory.

MODERATOR:

Douglas McCormick IEEE Spectrum “Tech Talk” contributor Douglas McCormick is a New York City-based freelance writer and communications consultant specializing in technology and life science. He has been editor or editorial director of such publications as PM360 (for healthcare marketers), BioTechniques (for molecular biology researchers), Pharmaceutical Technology, and Nature Publishing Company’s Bio/Technology (now called Nature Biotechnology). He was founder, CEO, and CTO of Physician Verification Services (an internet based healthcare marketing start-up) and, earlier, corporate director of scientific communications at SmithKline Beecham and computer science editor at Hayden Book Company.

Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to techinsider@ieee.org for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to techinsider@ieee.org for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​