Overview of CST Filter Design Technology

Modern communication systems are becoming increasingly demanding on the use of the frequency spectrum. In order to deal with stringent spectrum needs, filters are required. The design and analysis of such devices can be challenging and simulation can play a vital part in the development process.

In this webinar, we will give an overview of the different capabilities that CST STUDIO SUITE offers for filter design. We will discuss the various tools that can be used for synthesis and tuning, as well as the multiphysics simulation that is required for power handling analysis.

Theunis Beukman received BEng, MScEng (cum laude) and PhD degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, in 2009, 2011 and 2015 respectively. During his Masters he worked on tunable wideband filters for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project and spent several months as a visiting researcher with the filter group at Heriot-Watt University. After finishing his PhD, he started working as an application engineer at CST AG in Darmstadt, Germany.



