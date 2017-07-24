Modeling Piezoelectric Devices with COMSOL Multiphysics®

If you are interested in modeling piezoelectric devices, then tune into this webinar with guest speaker Kyle Koppenhoefer of AltaSim Technologies.
Understanding the behavior of piezoelectric materials is critical for the successful development of devices (e.g., microelectronics, sensors, and transducers) and technologies (e.g., energy harvesting, joining of materials, and medical imaging).
Piezoelectric materials exhibit a linear electromechanical interaction between their mechanical and electrical state; however, the response is complex due to the anisotropic properties. Thus, numerical simulation is needed to predict the response of piezoelectric devices and quantify the effects of design changes.
In this webinar, AltaSim Technologies will draw on its experience in the computational analysis of a range of piezoelectric-based technologies to demonstrate ways in which these devices can be successfully analyzed and designed using COMSOL Multiphysics®.
Kyle Koppenhoefer, Principal, AltaSim Technologies
Kyle Koppenhoefer has been one of the principals and leaders at AltaSim Technologies for 15 years. He works with customers to identify how computational analysis can be used to further develop their products and manufacturing processes. Prior to cofounding AltaSim, Kyle worked for the Department of Defense and the Edison Welding Institute. He holds a PhD in civil engineering from the University of Illinois.
Joshua Thomas, Engineer, AltaSim Technologies
Joshua Thomas has provided consulting and training support in COMSOL Multiphysics® over the last six years as an engineer at AltaSim Technologies. He is a lead instructor in many of AltaSim’s classes and has worked extensively with structural mechanics problems and multiphysics problems that include structural mechanics. Josh received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University.
Yeswanth Rao, Technical Sales Manager, COMSOL
Yeswanth Rao is a technical sales manager and has been with COMSOL since early 2008. He holds a PhD in biological engineering and a master's degree in electrical engineering. His finite element background is in MEMS, particularly piezoelectric modeling.