Modeling Piezoelectric Devices with COMSOL Multiphysics®

Understanding the behavior of piezoelectric materials is critical for the successful development of devices (e.g., microelectronics, sensors, and transducers) and technologies (e.g., energy harvesting, joining of materials, and medical imaging).

Piezoelectric materials exhibit a linear electromechanical interaction between their mechanical and electrical state; however, the response is complex due to the anisotropic properties. Thus, numerical simulation is needed to predict the response of piezoelectric devices and quantify the effects of design changes.

In this webinar, AltaSim Technologies will draw on its experience in the computational analysis of a range of piezoelectric-based technologies to demonstrate ways in which these devices can be successfully analyzed and designed using COMSOL Multiphysics®.

The tonpilz piezotransducer is used for low-frequency high-power sound emission. Simulation results show the voltage distribution in the piezoceramic rings, deformation in the massive ends, and pressure field underneath the transducer.

PRESENTERS:

Kyle Koppenhoefer, Principal, AltaSim Technologies Kyle Koppenhoefer has been one of the principals and leaders at AltaSim Technologies for 15 years. He works with customers to identify how computational analysis can be used to further develop their products and manufacturing processes. Prior to cofounding AltaSim, Kyle worked for the Department of Defense and the Edison Welding Institute. He holds a PhD in civil engineering from the University of Illinois.

Joshua Thomas, Engineer, AltaSim Technologies Joshua Thomas has provided consulting and training support in COMSOL Multiphysics® over the last six years as an engineer at AltaSim Technologies. He is a lead instructor in many of AltaSim’s classes and has worked extensively with structural mechanics problems and multiphysics problems that include structural mechanics. Josh received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University. Yeswanth Rao, Technical Sales Manager, COMSOL Yeswanth Rao is a technical sales manager and has been with COMSOL since early 2008. He holds a PhD in biological engineering and a master's degree in electrical engineering. His finite element background is in MEMS, particularly piezoelectric modeling.

MODERATOR:

Dexter Johnson is the author of IEEE Spectrum's online blog The Nanoclast. He has researched and written reports and analysis in the areas of nanotechnology, sensors, IT, advanced manufacturing and economic trends within a number of different industries. He has been the program director for international conferences in the areas of telecommunications, digital content delivery and nanotechnology. In addition to his work at IEEE Spectrum, Dexter is a senior analyst with Cientifica, a UK-based business intelligence company for emerging technologies.

