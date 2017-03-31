Model Based Development of Mechatronics & IoT Systems

In this age of the Internet of Things, Big Data, analytics and mechatronics it is the multidisciplinary intersections of mechanical, electrical, and control systems that provide the product and experience opportunities the marketplace is seeking for applications ranging from autonomous vehicles to wearable devices.

Learn how next generation math and system design products can be applied right from concept studies, control design, multi-domain system performance optimization to controller implementation & testing.

Attend this interactive session to explore more about:

How to automatically generate code from your systems model, compile & link code and download it to the target device for real-time, hardware-in-the-loop simulation

Leveraging & incorporating open standards such as Modelica and Functional Mock-up Interface for model exchange and co-simulation

Applying modern, block-diagram environment to rapidly model, simulate and optimize multi-disciplinary systems

How to perform complex numerical computations using an integrated development environment for math

PRESENTER:

Keshav Sundaresh is a Global Director of Business Development responsible for providing leadership and direction to Altair’s Math & Systems solution. In this role, he is responsible for driving partnerships by teaming with product development, global sales & channels, marketing and customers. Based in Altair’s world HQ in Troy, MI, Keshav closely works with the corporate management and software development teams.

Keshav joined Altair in 2006. Prior to coming to Altair, Keshav worked as a CAE Analyst at a machine tool OEM. Mr. Sundaresh holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from India.

