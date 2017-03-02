Inertial Solutions in Autonomous Ground Reference Systems

Join AutonomouStuff, KVH and NovAtel for an educational webinar focusing on the Automated Research Development Platforms developed by AutonomouStuff for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), advanced algorithm development and automated driving initiatives. These platforms feature inertial solutions from KVH and GNSS technology from NovAtel. AutonomouStuff’s platforms incorporate NovAtel’s “Level 4-Best” positioning kit, which features the KVH Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG)-based 1750 IMU. The webinar will cover solutions developed by AutonomouStuff engineers working closely with KVH and NovAtel, including positioning kits for use in the by-wire kit for AutonomouStuff’s Automated Research Development Platform. The webinar will also discuss how engineers are utilizing Robot Operating Systems (ROS).

PRESENTERS:

Terry Lamprecht, Director of Products, AutonomouStuff

Terry Lamprecht started with AutonomouStuff in 2014 as the company’s first Applications Engineer. During his time with AStuff, he has gained experience working with different sensing technologies and has worked remotely with customers integrating and trouble-shooting autonomous systems. Terry is now AutonomouStuff’s Director of Products. He has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Bradley University.

Sheena Dixon, SPAN Product Manager, NovAtel

Sheena joined NovAtel in 2006, and has a B.Sc in geomatics engineering from the University of Calgary. She began her career as a systems engineer for NovAtel's GNSS reference station products. Dixon joined the company's applications engineering group in 2008, where she provided technical assistance to customers using and integrating NovAtel's OEM products. Dixon eventually specialized in SPAN GNSS/INS product application, including unmanned vehicle navigation, hydrographic survey, aerial survey and mobile mapping.

Sean McCormack, Director of FOG/OEM Business Development, KVH Industries, Inc.

Sean McCormack is Director, FOG & OEM Business Development for the KVH Industries Guidance & Stabilization Group. Mr. McCormack has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, and earned his Master’s degree from Emmanuel College, Boston, MA. With experience that includes working within an impressive variety of technologies, he brings unique insights to his role at KVH.

Douglas McCormick, IEEE Spectrum “Tech Talk” contributor, is a New York City-based freelance writer and communications consultant specializing in technology and life science.

