Inductive Wireless Charging for Automotive Applications

Wireless charging is expected to play a major part in the roll-out of electric vehicles, allowing cars, trucks, and buses to be charged easily in garages, car parks and bus stops. Already, small-scale wireless charging is used to supply power to mobile devices, and this technology can also be extended to onboard electronics.

In this webinar, we will focus on workflows and best practices to predict the performance of individual coils as well as inductively coupled systems in the automotive environment. In particular, the accurate loss prediction in litz wires and ferrite materials is of great importance and will be discussed in detail. Examples will be presented of electric vehicle charging and the charging of electronic devices inside the car.

Christian Kremers received his diploma degree in physics from the University of Bonn in 2006. During his PhD studies at the institute for high-frequency and communication technology (IHCT) at the University of Wuppertal he worked on theoretical and numerical aspects of light matter interaction of nanostructured materials. In 2011 he received his PhD degree in electrical engineering. Afterwards he worked as a researcher at the IHCT. His research interests included the physical modelling of charge carrier movements in CMOS technology at THz frequencies. In 2013 he started his career as an Application Engineer at CST AG with a special focus on optical and low frequency applications.

