How to successfully integrate complex hardware and software processes necessary to develop smart, connected products

The “internet of things” describes the growing number of smart, connected products and shines a spotlight on the new opportunities and unique challenges they present to the electronics industry. The growing product features, complexities, competition, and shorter time to market is disrupting value chains and forcing companies to rethink and retool all elements of their business. Prosperity and survival will depend on a superior digitalization strategy that keeps pace in this rapidly evolving landscape. Integrating quality, standards, hardware, and software and a multitude of customer requirements for all these products continue to increase exponentially, along with the risks and the aftermarket responsibilities. Requirements and processes that aren’t well managed can lead to unreliable or unsafe products, with the potential to cause long-term harm to your organization resulting in financial losses, loss of market share and customer confidence.

In this presentation we’ll uncover details and best practices that can shed light on how Global companies can integrate complex hardware and software processes necessary to develop smart, connected products.

We’ll discuss the generation of a system-level Digital Twin across the product lifecycle with accompanied, traceable Digital Threads, as the product configuration evolves

Explain why complicated product designs make it necessary to have a Digital Twin for configuration context that includes mechanical, electronics and software to interpret IoT data and determine compatibility for new and aftermarket features and in-field updates

We’ll show you how you can link the Agile software development processes in ALM with the rest of the organization's engineering processes in PLM

Why maintaining the Digital Thread with traceability is critical to understanding design decisions and intent in warranty, regulatory and liability situations by providing cross discipline collaboration, coordination and compliance

Explain how you can create and deliver a pipeline of quality, synchronized hardware, electronics and software configurations.

We believe that continually mastering a digitalization strategy designed to combine disparate, disconnected, and siloed systems and processes will dramatically improve the lifecycle and market success of any product. Please join us while we take a deeper dive into some of the new and fascinating technological advances that are transforming the electronics industry.

Trey Reeser – Business Development and Software Consultant, Siemens, Inc. As a Consultant at Siemens, Trey’s goal is to help organizations leverage collaboration software to develop products faster by aligning product, quality, customer, and regulatory requirements. Greater collaboration and transparency helps drive down risks and improve team efficiency, enabling companies to manage complex products and produce them faster. Trey is also an Adjunct Professor for the University of San Diego and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from University of Colorado and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

