Hardware-in-the-Loop Testing for High-Performance Battery Management Systems

Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) testing is the standard approach to validating the design of xEV systems including the battery management system (BMS) electronics and firmware. HIL test systems are used to simulate the battery including cell chemistry, charging and discharging, drive cycles, and numerous fault conditions for testing the BMS; without the hazards of real batteries, or the cost of prototype vehicles and track time. There exist vendor-defined or “closed”, as well as user-defined or “open” approaches to the implementation of HIL test equipment. This session will present an open systems architecture approach to HIL test systems implementation using commercial off-the-shelf hardware and software. Additionally, the webinar will outline the benefits of the open system architecture, including greater flexibility, extensibility, and reduced cost, via case studies from market-leading xEV companies and suppliers.

PRESENTER:

Steven Hoenig is the BTS Unit Manager at Bloomy, a company over two decades of experience designing, developing, and deploying battery test and simulation products and systems. Steven leads a cross-functional team responsible for engineering system design and development, product development, and R&D. Steven also leads business development efforts throughout the USA and internationally. Prior to joining Bloomy, Steven was a Systems Engineer for the Advanced Product Group of Honeywell Aerospace. In this role, he developed battery analysis technologies and stand-alone products for depot testing and on-board vehicle performance monitoring. During that time, he was awarded 11 US Patents for his work in Lead Acid, NiCd, AgZn, and lithium Ion battery analysis R&D. Steven holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from The Cooper Union, and an MS in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University. He is a NI Certified LabVIEW Architect and Certified Professional Instructor.

MODERATOR: Douglas McCormick IEEE Spectrum “Tech Talk” contributor

