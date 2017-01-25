Getting Ahead with the Interference Task

The new CST® interference task is a new system-level tool, for the simulation of RF interference and receiver desense. It can be used to analyze inter-systems and intra-system coupling and delivers information about the possible occurrence of RF interference at a glance. The interference task is fully integrated into the CST STUDIO SUITE®, making it easy to run different scenarios and test mitigation strategies.

In this webinar we will present all steps necessary to perform the simulation of RF interference and explain the concepts behind the tool:

Introduction to the analysis method.

Definition of a coupling matrix for interference analysis.

Definition of RF systems from building blocks like receiver and transmitter.

Analysis of simulation results.

Advanced source definition using schematic simulation.

PRESENTER:

Andreas Barchanski received an MSc in physics in 2003 and a PhD in numerical EM in 2007 from the Technical University Darmstadt. He has joined CST’s HQ in Darmstadt in 2007 as an application engineer. Since 2012 he is Market Development Manager for EMC. Besides EMC, his main interest lies in simulation of various electronic systems ranging from high speed digital to power electronics. He has authored over 50 scientific papers, journal articles and presentations on numerical EM and its application.

Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to GS-WebinarTeam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html



Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​

Please contact GS-WebinarTeam@ieeeglobalspec.com if you have questions