Getting Ahead with FilterDesigner 3D

The CST® FilterDesigner 3D is a complete synthesis tool for narrow bandpass filters and diplexers. It offers a range of solutions throughout the design process of a coupled-resonator filter – regardless of whether it is implemented in planar, waveguide or dielectric media. The synthesis is based on the coupling matrix and also provides a unique feature that assists in the tuning phase of a 3D filter.

In this webinar FilterDesigner 3D will be presented in an online demo, where we will highlight the different features and functionalities. The use of this tool during the design process of a microwave filter will also be illustrated.

PRESENTER:

Theunis Beukman received BEng, MScEng (cum laude) and PhD degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, in 2009, 2011 and 2015 respectively. During his Masters he worked on tunable wideband filters for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project and spent several months as a visiting researcher with the filter group at Heriot-Watt University. After finishing his PhD, he started working as an application engineer at CST AG in Darmstadt, Germany.

