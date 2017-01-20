Getting Ahead with Broadband Macromodeling

The complexity of modern high-end electronic systems as well as strict time-to-market constraints require fast and reliable Signal/Power Integrity and Electromagnetic Compatibility performance assessments from very preliminary stages of the design onwards. Such assessments are usually performed via numerical simulations aimed at the prediction of the signals propagating on the system interconnects. This type of analysis is enabled by the availability of accurate and efficient models for all relevant passive system components including, e.g., interconnects, vias, connectors, packages, discontinuities, up to backplane links and complete power delivery networks.

This webinar will show how the state-of-the-art macromodeling software IdEM provides the ideal tool to verify the physical self-consistency of S-parameter data, and to generate stable, passive and causal broadband computational models and/or equivalent circuits that can be safely used in any SPICE-based simulation environment for reliable Signal and Power Integrity assessment.

PRESENTER:

Michelangelo Bandinu received his Degree in Electronic Engineering from Politecnico di Torino, Italy in January 2005. He was at Politecnico di Torino where he carried out research projects on modeling and simulation of interconnect structures. In 2007, he co-founded IdemWorks s.r.l. serving as CEO and Product Manager of the IdEM product. He is currently Managing Director of IdemWorks, a CST Company and now part of Dassault Systèmes.

Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to GS-WebinarTeam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html



Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​

Please contact GS-WebinarTeam@ieeeglobalspec.com if you have questions