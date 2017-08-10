Getting a Competitive Edge in Medical Device Engineering by Selecting the Right PLM Software

Medical device manufacturers must balance team-based innovation with the rigors of a regulated, safety-critical product engineering environment. To achieve profitability, your goal is to deliver breakthrough medical products using controlled, stage-gated engineering and quality processes.

At the same time, a focus on quality and compliance is critical. Investment in the right technology makes the balance between quality, compliance and profitability possible.

This medical device interview features Mark Turner of Novartis, Michelle Boucher of Tech-Clarity, and Swapan Jha, PTC. Join them on September 12 at 10:00 am EDT to hear about:

Challenges facing medical device manufacturers.

Why to consider the complete product lifecycle with respect to: Managing product and requirements. Transitioning from document to product centric approaches. Enabling smart and connected products.

The best selection criteria for choosing the right software to support quality initiatives

Michelle Boucher, Vice President of Research for Tech-Clarity Michelle has spent over 20 years in various roles in engineering, marketing, management, and as an analyst. She has broad experience with topics such as product design, simulation, systems engineering, mechatronics, embedded systems, PCB design, improving product performance, process improvement, and mass customization. Ms. Boucher is an experienced researcher and author and has benchmarked over 7000 product development professionals and published over 90 reports on product development best practices. She focuses on helping companies manage the complexity of today’s products, markets, design environments, and value chains to achieve higher profitability. PRESENTER: Mark Turner, Service Delivery Manager-Engineering, Novartis/Alcon Mark Turner has worked at Alcon Laboratories, Inc. for 8 years. Alcon is a subsidiary of Novartis, a global healthcare company providing solutions to address the evolving needs of patients worldwide. Alcon offer a wide spectrum of eye care products. They provide innovative products that enhance quality of life by helping people worldwide see better. Mark is currently the Service Delivery Manager for Engineering and based in the Dallas/Fort Worth, supporting a Part 11 FDA Compliant Product Lifecycle Management Global Solution. His responsibilities include quality management, product analytics, and CM2 process for a full design control implementation. PRESENTER: Swaphan Jha, Vice President of Strategy and Market Development, PTC Swapan Jha is Vice President of Strategy and Market Development for PTC with a focus on the health care industry. A seasoned technology executive with broad expertise in developing and executing sales, product and go-to-market strategies, he has 15+ years of PLM domain experience across Medical Device, Hi-Tech and Manufacturing industries. Mr. Jha joined PTC in 2015 from Oracle Corporation where he held leadership positions in client advisory services and supply-chain business units. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering, and a Masters of Business Administration (M.B.A.), in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago - Booth School of Business. Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to gs-webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html

