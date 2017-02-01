From 3-ring Binders to BOM: Lifetime Product's Step by Step Journey to Enterprise PLM

It’s no secret that product development has evolved. Companies, such as Lifetime Products, a world leader in plastics manufacturing, could once rely on 3-ring binders to manage product definition and structure. Fast forward to 2017 and products have become more complex. With the ever-growing number of parts and components, developing a product lifecycle management (PLM) strategy with a complete bill of materials (BOM) has become critical to sustaining the fast pace of product development.

The days of PLM being purely an engineering tool are over. To remain effective in your product development processes, your organization must embrace PLM as a shared enterprise initiative requiring the collaboration of upstream and downstream teams alike. A well-managed BOM will become your single truth to product data – with this, collaboration across the supply chain will be streamlined and time to market will drop.

In this webcast, Brady Buchanan, PLM Director of Lifetime Products, will share how his organization:

Transformed PLM from an engineering to an enterprise initiative

Achieved success with short, inexpensive, incremental projects

Transitioned from managing drawings in 3-ring binders to defining a Digital Parts Structure

Executed parts classification and change management projects in a short timeframe based on the current need of the business

Drove value to manufacturing, engineering, quality, and procurement

PRESENTERS:

Brady Buchanan, Director of PLM, Lifetime Products

Brady Buchanan has been with Lifetime Products for the past 23 years. He currently holds the title of Director of PLM and is responsible for all PLM initiatives including the continuous improvement of enterprise-wide PLM systems, processes, reporting and integrations. He manages all PLM systems, including PDMLink, PartsLink, ProjectLink and Creo.

Graham Birch, Sr. Director Solution Management, PTC

Graham Birch is the Senior Director of PLM Solutions at PTC, responsible for core Windchill (Change, Configuration Management, Collaboration, Project Management, Search, Classification, Supplier Management and Windchill runtime). Graham started his career in the UK after graduating from the University of Manchester Institute of Science & Engineering. He has 30 years industry experience and his past roles include Applications Engineer, Implementation Consultant, Director of R&D for PLM products.

