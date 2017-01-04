Designing Medical Devices with Multiphysics Analysis

Learn how to analyze your medical device designs in COMSOL Multiphysics® by tuning into this webinar with guest speaker Nagi Elabbasi of Veryst Engineering. Using multiphysics modeling and analysis helps medical device designers meet demanding performance requirements and regulatory specifications.
In this webinar, we will discuss modeling techniques relevant to medical devices, including body fluids transport, electromagnetic tissue heating, and biological material modeling. You will get an overview of several medical device applications, including the thermal-electric-flow analysis of an RF tissue ablation device, fluid-structure interaction in a lung compliance chamber, and nonlinear diffusion in transdermal drug delivery.
You will also get a live demonstration on how to perform a multiphysics analysis on an RF tissue ablation device and validate the model. At the end of the webinar, you can ask questions during a Q&A session.
Temperature distribution and flow streamlines in a radio frequency (RF) tissue ablation multiphysics model.
PRESENTERS:
Valerio Marra, Marketing Director, COMSOL
Valerio Marra is the marketing director at COMSOL in Burlington, MA. Previous roles include working in applications, technical support, and sales. Valerio received his PhD in fluid machines and energy systems engineering.
Nagi Elabbasi, Managing Engineer, Veryst Engineering
Nagi Elabbasi is a managing engineer at Veryst Engineering, LLC and his main area of expertise is modeling multiphysics systems. Dr. Elabbasi has extensive experience in simulating structural mechanics, CFD, heat transfer, and coupled systems such as FSI, conjugate heat transfer, and structural-acoustic coupling. He holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Toronto.
MODERATOR:
Dexter Johnson
is the author of IEEE Spectrum’s online blog The Nanoclast. He has researched and written reports and analysis in the areas of nanotechnology, sensors, IT, advanced manufacturing and economic trends within a number of different industries. He has been the program director for international conferences in the areas of telecommunications, digital content delivery and nanotechnology. In addition to his work at IEEE Spectrum, Dexter is a senior analyst with Cientifica, a UK-based business intelligence company for emerging technologies.
