Designing Medical Devices with Multiphysics Analysis

Learn how to analyze your medical device designs in COMSOL Multiphysics® by tuning into this webinar with guest speaker Nagi Elabbasi of Veryst Engineering. Using multiphysics modeling and analysis helps medical device designers meet demanding performance requirements and regulatory specifications.

In this webinar, we will discuss modeling techniques relevant to medical devices, including body fluids transport, electromagnetic tissue heating, and biological material modeling. You will get an overview of several medical device applications, including the thermal-electric-flow analysis of an RF tissue ablation device, fluid-structure interaction in a lung compliance chamber, and nonlinear diffusion in transdermal drug delivery.

You will also get a live demonstration on how to perform a multiphysics analysis on an RF tissue ablation device and validate the model. At the end of the webinar, you can ask questions during a Q&A session.

Temperature distribution and flow streamlines in a radio frequency (RF) tissue ablation multiphysics model.