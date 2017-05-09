Who’s Hiring? (Software Companies) Who’s Firing? (Hardware)

A sampling of 2017’s hiring and firing announcements show that the year, so far, is a generally good one for software engineers, not so good for their hardware counterparts. And while headline news is incomplete and anecdotal at best, more comprehensive statistics suggest that it represents a trend: software up, hardware down.

According to its 2016 annual report, IBM ended the year with a workforce of 380,000. That’s up slightly from 377,757 at the end of 2015. And the company announced late last year that it will hire 7000 employees in the United States this year. But IBM has also been steadily laying off tech workers around the world throughout last year and into this year, continuing an effort the company calls workforce rebalancing.

Microsoft has also been churning employees, with 700 cut early this year as part of a 2016 announcement of 2850 in cuts, but the company is also hiring, aiming to sell software by subscription instead of for installation on computers.

What does this all mean? Generally, according to Daniel Culbertson, an economist with job search firm Indeed, it reflects a general trend towards software engineering and away from hardware engineering.

Culbertson pointed me to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, where software engineering jobs show up in the “computer/mathematical” category and more traditional electrical engineering and other hardware engineering jobs show up in the “architect/engineer” category. In 2014, he noted, there were far more people employed in that computer category—4.06 million compared with 2.5 million in that engineer category. And by 2024 the gap will widen, with the computer category projected to grow by 13 percent and the engineer category by 2.7 percent. “The only occupations expected to grow slower [than architect/engineer] are farming, production, and office and administrative support,” he notes, “all occupations likely to be impacted by automation.”

Drilling down a little further into the BLS data to look at software developers and programmers and computer hardware engineers, he notes that there are today about 1.6 million software developer and programmer jobs in the United States. That number is projected to grow by 12.5 percent through 2024. Meanwhile, he says, there are already fewer computer hardware engineer jobs, and the BLS only projects that category to grow by 3.1 percent through 2024.

“This is a trend we see in our data as well,” Culbertson said, noting that in the first quarter of 2017 Indeed posted 3.1 times as many jobs for software developers as for other kinds of engineers.

Culbertson also noted that the announcements of companies planning a hiring push to find people with expertise in artificial intelligence is also part of a trend; job postings on Indeed.com for AI positions nearly doubled year-over-year since April of last year.