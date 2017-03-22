Software Engineering Jobs Dominate List of Best Careers for 2017

It’s a good time to be a software engineer; so says online recruitment firm Indeed.com. The company released its list of Best Jobs for 2017 today; software engineering and development posts dominated the top 25, and grabbed 7 out of the top 10 slots on the list. Indeed looked at both salary and demand (defined by number of job postings and growth in that number) in creating the rankings. It considered only jobs with a salary of at least $70,000 that had consistent growth in share of postings from 2013 to 2016.

Full stack developer, which boasts an average base salary of $110,770, came in at number one, with 641 postings per million in 2016 (a 122 percent growth in listings since 2013). But the highest salary honor goes to machine learning engineer, with an average base salary of $134,306.

A few non-software engineering jobs, along with some management positions, also made it into the top 25, along with one other completely unrelated career that’s always in demand: registered nurse, which came in at number 20. See details on the top ten overall jobs and top ten paying jobs below.

Top Ten Hot Jobs Ranked by Growth in Demand:

Rank Job Title Number of Postings per Million Average Base Salary Average Growth in Postings 2013-2016 1 Full Stack Developer 641 $110,770 122% 2 Data Scientist 360 $129,938 108% 3 Development Operations Engineer 731 $123,165 106% 4 Salesforce Administrator 80 $89,702 103% 5 IT Engineer 41 $85,563 89% 6 Salesforce Developer 230 $108,089 83% 7 Quality Engineer 311 $71,111 83% 8 Digital Product Manager 58 $73,169 75% 9 Cloud Engineer 217 $118,878 67% 10 Management Consulting Analytics Manager 47 $90,994 66%

Top Ten Hot Jobs Ranked by Salary: