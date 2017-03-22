Software Engineering Jobs Dominate List of Best Careers for 2017

It’s a good time to be a software engineer; so says online recruitment firm Indeed.com. The company released its list of Best Jobs for 2017 today; software engineering and development posts dominated the top 25, and grabbed 7 out of the top 10 slots on the list. Indeed looked at both salary and demand (defined by number of job postings and growth in that number) in creating the rankings. It considered only jobs with a salary of at least $70,000 that had consistent growth in share of postings from 2013 to 2016. 

Full stack developer, which boasts an average base salary of $110,770, came in at number one, with 641 postings per million in 2016 (a 122 percent growth in listings since 2013). But the highest salary honor goes to machine learning engineer, with an average base salary of $134,306.

A few non-software engineering jobs, along with some management positions, also made it into the top 25, along with one other completely unrelated career that’s always in demand: registered nurse, which came in at number 20. See details on the top ten overall jobs and top ten paying jobs below.

Top Ten Hot Jobs Ranked by Growth in Demand:

Rank

Job Title

Number of Postings per Million

Average Base Salary

Average Growth in Postings 2013-2016

1

Full Stack Developer

641

$110,770

122%

2

Data Scientist

360

$129,938

108%

3

Development Operations Engineer

731

$123,165

106%

4

Salesforce Administrator

80

$89,702

103%

5

IT Engineer

41

$85,563

89%

6

Salesforce Developer

230

$108,089

83%

7

Quality Engineer

311

$71,111

83%

8

Digital Product Manager

58

$73,169

75%

9

Cloud Engineer

217

$118,878

67%

10

Management Consulting Analytics Manager

47

$90,994

66%

Top Ten Hot Jobs Ranked by Salary:

Rank

Job Title

Number of Postings per Million

Average Base Salary

Average Growth in Postings 2013-2016

1

Machine Learning Engineer

58

$134,306

36%

2

Data Scientist

360

$129,938

108%

3

Computer Vision Engineer

20

$127,849

34%

4

Development Operations Engineer

731

$123,165

106%

5

Cloud Engineer

217

$118,878

67%

6

Senior Audit Manager

53

$118,692

52%

7

Penetration Tester

3l7

$115,557

52%

8

Oracle HCM Manager

44

$113,107

41%

9

Full Stack Developer

641

$110,770

122%

10

Salesforce Developer

230

$108,089

83%

