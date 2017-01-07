5 Things You Missed This Week at IEEE Spectrum: Photonic Computing, Bendable Batteries, and More

Image: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

We may use photons to carry our data, but we rely on electrons to put it to use. One day that division of labor might not be so stark. A team at Hewlett Packard Labs, in Palo Alto, Calif., has built a demonstration chip that could help push some particularly thorny computations into the realm of light, potentially boosting speed and saving energy in the process.

2. CES 2017: Panasonic Shows Off a Bendable Lithium-ion Battery for IoT, Wearables

When product developers design a new electronic device, the battery is often the limiting factor in determining size, shape, and flexibility. But this year at CES in Las Vegas, Panasonic showed off a razor-thin lithium-ion battery that can be twisted or bent 1,000 times and still maintain most of its capacity.

3.

Imagine talking to your best friend on the phone, when suddenly a text message from your doctor pops up. A plug-in module on your smartphone has detected an unusual chemical pattern in your breath, and you need to come in to be evaluated for early signs of cancer. Talk about bad breath….

​4.

The Audi-Nvidia car won’t need a human being to supervise it or take the wheel on short notice, at least not under most road conditions. Referring to the nearer term, Audi said that it would introduce what it called the world's first Level 3 car, based on Nvidia computing hardware and software, this year. Level 3 cars can do all the driving most of the time but require that a human be ready to take over.

​5.

In February, the Indian Space Research Organization aims to launch 103 satellites on a single rocket. Within days of that, U.S. startup Spaceflight Industries plans to send up as many as 87 satellites. Once they’re in space, these herds of small-scale satellites can manage a raft of applications including monitoring weather and helping farmers decide where to water or fertilize crops. But managing them is no easy feat. Spaceflight Industries’ senior mission manager Adam Hadaller has described coordinating the activities of such large numbers of small satellites as something akin to herding cats.