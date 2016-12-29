Special Report: 2017 Top Tech to Watch
Here are some of the technologies you’ll be reading about this year
After Mastering Singapore’s Streets, NuTonomy’s Robo-taxis Are Poised to Take on New Cities
An AI alternative to deep learning makes it easier to debug the startup’s self-driving cars 29 Dec
Completely Artificial Hearts: Coming to a Chest Cavity Near You
For patients with congestive heart failure, mechanical replacements can’t come soon enough 29 Dec
A Parallel Air Traffic Control System Will Let Delivery Drones Fly Safely
Engineers are figuring out how to let drones fly beyond visual range 29 Dec
Franka: A Robot Arm That’s Safe, Low Cost, and Can Replicate Itself
This collaborative robot can be trusted not to kill its human coworkers 29 Dec
Augmented Reality: Forget the Glasses
While we waited for a Magic Leap, Pokémon Go walked off with the AR crown 29 Dec
Facebook’s Face Recognition Tech Goes on Trial
Class-action lawsuits target the biometric privacy policies of several Internet giants 29 Dec
Expect Deeper and Cheaper Machine Learning
Supercharged hardware will speed up deep learning in everything from tiny devices to massive data centers 29 Dec
Verizon and AT&T Prepare to Bring 5G to Market
Controversy flares as rivals rush to launch 5G services 30 Dec
Commercial Spaceflight Hits a Milestone
Boeing and SpaceX are slated to test-fly spacecraft, first for NASA and then the private sector 30 Dec
Fold-Up Smartphone Screens Could Finally Make Their Big Debut
In 2017, Samsung will likely release a smartphone that transforms into a tablet 30 Dec
Intel Finds Moore’s Law’s Next Step at 10 Nanometers
In 2017, the company will exploit its manufacturing edge to create a new generation of chips 30 Dec
Autonomous Air Taxis Will Take Off in 2017, but Won’t Go Far
Larry Page and other entrepreneurs want to let robotic pilots whisk you away 30 Dec
2017 Is the Make-or-Break Year for Tesla’s Gigafactory
Finally the company’s lithium-ion batteries will start coming off the line. But will they juice Tesla’s fortunes? 30 Dec
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Gets Set to Open
The controversial dam is nearly done, but will drought and lack of grid infrastructure lessen its impact? 30 Dec
