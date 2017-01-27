About

The Full Cost of Electricity (FCe-) is an interdisciplinary initiative of the Energy Institute of the University of Texas. The goal of the project is to identify and quantify the full system–cost of electric power generation and delivery—from the power plant to the wall socket—and inform public policy discourse with comprehensive, rigorous, and impartial analysis. The FCe- study employs a holistic approach to thoroughly examine the key factors affecting the total direct and indirect costs of generating and delivering electricity. The project synthesizes the expert analysis and different perspectives of faculty across the UT Austin campus, from engineering, economics, law, and policy.