Chip Hall of Fame

The stories of the greatest and most influential microchips in history—and the people who built them

The stories of the greatest and most influential microchips in history—and the people who built them
section2 illustration

Recent Anniversary—28 May 1991: The first DSLR, the Kodak DSC-100 is released. The revolutionary camera relies on the KAF-1300 sensor

DSC-100
section2 illustration

Recent Anniversary—11 June 1982: The blockbuster E.T. is released. A critical prop is a Speak’n’Spell, powered by the TMC0281, the first single-chip speech synthesizer

TMC0281
section2 illustration

Recent Anniversary—29 June 1975: Steve Wozniak builds the 6502-microprocessor-powered Apple 1

6502
section2 illustration

Upcoming Anniversary—15 July 1983: The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) is launched as the Family Computer in Japan. It used a modified 6502 processor

6502
section2 illustration

Upcoming Anniversary—19 August 1934: Gordon Bell’s birthdate. Best known for designing PDP minicomputers, he also created the UART, which let computers easily talk to peripherals

WD1402A UART

Welcome to the Chip Hall of Fame

T

o most, microchips are mysterious black boxes sprouting tiny metal pins, labeled with seemingly random strings of letters and numbers. But for those in the know, some chips stand out like a celebrity on the red carpet. Many of these integrated circuits found glory by directly powering products that transformed the world, while others cast a long shadow of influence over the computing landscape. And some became cautionary tales in their failed ambitions.

To honor and tell the stories of these renowned blobs of silicon—and their creators and users—IEEE Spectrum has created the Chip Hall of Fame. Many of the first class of inductees come from our perennially popular article (and the inspiration for the Hall) “25 Microchips That Shook The World,” written by Brian Santo with assistance from Sally Adee and Samuel K. Moore, but it also includes chips that have come to prominence since that article was published.

New inductees will be added every year. If you think you know of a chip that can stand alongside these titans, tell us about it and we’ll consider it for the next class.

—Stephen Cass