The stories of the greatest and most influential microchips in history—and the people who built them

Welcome to the Chip Hall of Fame

T

o most, microchips are mysterious black boxes sprouting tiny metal pins, labeled with seemingly random strings of letters and numbers. But for those in the know, some chips stand out like a celebrity on the red carpet. Many of these integrated circuits found glory by directly powering products that transformed the world, while others cast a long shadow of influence over the computing landscape. And some became cautionary tales in their failed ambitions.

To honor and tell the stories of these renowned blobs of silicon—and their creators and users—IEEE Spectrum has created the Chip Hall of Fame. Many of the first class of inductees come from our perennially popular article (and the inspiration for the Hall) “25 Microchips That Shook The World,” written by Brian Santo with assistance from Sally Adee and Samuel K. Moore, but it also includes chips that have come to prominence since that article was published.

New inductees will be added every year. If you think you know of a chip that can stand alongside these titans, tell us about it and we’ll consider it for the next class.

—Stephen Cass