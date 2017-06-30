Chip Hall of Fame
Welcome to the Chip Hall of FameT
o most, microchips are mysterious black boxes sprouting tiny metal pins, labeled with seemingly random strings of letters and numbers. But for those in the know, some chips stand out like a celebrity on the red carpet. Many of these integrated circuits found glory by directly powering products that transformed the world, while others cast a long shadow of influence over the computing landscape. And some became cautionary tales in their failed ambitions.
To honor and tell the stories of these renowned blobs of silicon—and their creators and users—IEEE Spectrum has created the Chip Hall of Fame. Many of the first class of inductees come from our perennially popular article (and the inspiration for the Hall) “25 Microchips That Shook The World,” written by Brian Santo with assistance from Sally Adee and Samuel K. Moore, but it also includes chips that have come to prominence since that article was published.
New inductees will be added every year. If you think you know of a chip that can stand alongside these titans, tell us about it and we’ll consider it for the next class.
—Stephen Cass
Amplifiers & Audio
Fairchild Semiconductor μA741 Op-Amp
This chip became the de facto standard for analog amplifier ICs. Still in production, it’s available everywhere there are electronics
Amplifiers & Audio
Intersil ICL8038 Waveform Generator
Intersil’s somewhat cranky chip brought complex sound generation to consumer electronics
Amplifiers & Audio
Micronas Semiconductor MAS3507 MP3 Decoder
This chip began the digital music revolution
Amplifiers & Audio
Texas Instruments TMC0281 Speech Synthesizer
The world’s first speech synthesizer on chip—and accidental supporting star of E.T.
Amplifiers & Audio
Tripath Technology TA2020 Audio Amplifier
This solid-state, high-power amp brought big sound to inexpensive devices
Interfacing
Amati Communications Overture ADSL Chip Set
This communications chip helped to usher in the age of broadband Internet
Interfacing
Western Digital WD1402A UART
Freeing processors from doing the grunt work of communications accelerated the connected world
Logic
IBM Deep Blue 2 Chess Chip
Deep Blue’s logic chip powered the first major victory of an AI over a human
Logic
Signetics NE555
A humble timer chip that became the Swiss Army knife of countless circuits
Logic
Xilinx XC2064 FPGA
Hardware that can transform itself on command has proven incredibly useful
Memory & Storage
Mostek MK4096
4-Kilobit DRAM
The basic architecture of this memory chip is still used whenever more than a small amount of RAM is needed
Memory & Storage
Toshiba NAND Flash Memory
Once, all bulk data storage was magnetic. Then along came flash
MEMs & Sensors
Kodak KAF-1300 Image Sensor
The chip that brought digital photography outside the lab
MEMs & Sensors
Texas Instruments Digital Micromirror Device
An Oscar-winning invention brought digital video to movie theaters
Processors
Acorn Computers ARM1 Processor
Reading this on the smartphone? Then you’re using a direct descendant of this processor right now
Processors
Atmel ATmega8
The chip at the heart of the original Arduino was created by two annoyed students
Processors
Computer Cowboys
Sh-Boom Processor
You’ve never heard of it. But this processor’s high-speed architecture has been duplicated in every modern computer
Processors
Intel 8088 Microprocessor
The “castrated” processor that birthed the IBM PC
Processors
Microchip Technology PIC 16C84 Microcontroller
Adding easily reprogrammable onboard memory to store software revolutionized microcontrollers
Processors
MOS Technology 6502 Microprocessor
From the heroic age of 8-bit CPUs, this processor powered the Apple II, Commodore 64, BBC Micro, and more
Processors
Motorola MC68000 Microprocessor
The processor that powered the original Macintosh, as well as the beloved Amiga computers
Processors
Sun Microsystems SPARC Processor
Using an unproven new architecture, this processor put Sun Microsystems on the map
Processors
Texas Instruments TMS32010 Digital Signal Processor
This chip put digital signal processors—specialists in handling the messy world outside the computer—on the map
Processors
Texas Instruments TMS9900
An ambitious failure, this processor powered the first 16-bit home computer
Processors
Transmeta Corp. Crusoe Processor
Ahead of its time, this chip heralded the mobile era when energy use, not processing power, would become the most important spec
Processors
Zilog Z80 Microprocessor
Another legend from the 8-bit era, this processor powered the first portable computer as well as the beloved “Trash”-80
Wireless
STMicroelectronics STA2056 GPS Receiver
Inexpensive and small, this GPS receiver turbocharged the market for integrated navigation in mobile devices
