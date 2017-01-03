CES 2017: Complete Coverage of the Best Emerging Tech
The IEEE Spectrum team on the hottest gadgets and technology trends
Our team coverage from the show floor, company events, and conference panels brings you the latest revolutionary gadgets, global trends, and accumulating advances in the technology that changes our daily lives. Check back throughout the week for the latest developments in wearables, virtual and augmented reality, automotive tech, consumer cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, mobile tech, and more from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mayfield Robotics Announces Kuri, a $700 Mobile Home Robot
A Bosch-backed startup introduces a cute little mobile robot3 Jan
CES 2017: AR, VR, and IoT Will be Hot, 3D Printing Not
Follow Spectrum’s coverage throughout the week to see if we’re right3 Jan
