Henry Markram Talks Brain Simulation

The preliminary work for simulating the human brain is already under way

June report icon

3. Engineering Cognition

Artificial intelligence is progressing rapidly, and its impact on our daily lives will only increase. Today, there are still many things humans can do that computers can’t. But will it always be that way? Should we worry about a future in which the capabilities of machines rival those of humans across the board? For IEEE Spectrum’s June 2017 special issue, we asked a range of technologists and visionaries to weigh in on what the future holds for AI and brainlike computing.

  1. Robin Hanson
  2. Martine Rothblatt
  3. Ruchir Puri
  4. Ray Kurzweil
  5. Carver Mead
  6. Nick Bostrom
  7. Rodney Brooks
  8. Gary Marcus
  9. Jürgen Schmidhuber
