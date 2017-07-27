Documentaries for Engineers: Mission Control, Denial, and Viva Amiga

Photo: Derek Hallquist

Derek Hallquist set out to make a personal movie about the electrical grid—and then it became far more personal than he expected. Hallquist began by filming his father, Dave Hallquist, the CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, proselytizing for smart-grid technology. Hallquist junior was then completely freaked out when Hallquist senior came out to him as a transgender woman. Denial follows the threads of Hallquist senior and junior’s personal struggles interwoven with the elder Hallquist’s attempts to strike a balance between promoting renewables and keeping Vermont’s lights on. In one scene, Hallquist senior faces down protesters to install wind turbines, while in another she lobbies politicians to abolish a renewable mandate for fear of destabilizing the grid.

In speaking with news site VTDigger, Derek Hallquist noted that the juxtaposition of the personal and the technical probably made the movie more appealing to a broader audience, saying, “A smart-grid movie would have been watched by engineers and gearheads.” Well, as your gearhead viewer, I would indeed have liked to hear a little bit more from Hallquist senior about the technical issues that make renewable energy so challenging to grids. Nonetheless, the juxtaposition does work surprisingly well, such as when Hallquist senior, now named Christine Hallquist, explains how she deeply sympathizes with privacy concerns over smart meters: At the time, she was afraid of losing her job if anyone found out she was transgender. Denial’s portrayal of a complex person dealing with a complex subject is worth watching.