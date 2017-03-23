More Renewable Energy Means More Operating Reserves, Right? Wrong

Utilities are charged with serving the public interest: They must keep the lights on. That means they need to have something in reserve for times when more electricity is needed than is usual for a given day and time or for those times when equipment is out of service. They need operating reserves, known in electric utility parlance as spinning reserves (obtaining more output from generators already operating) and non-spinning reserves (quickly bringing generators online to meet demand spikes).

Renewable generation poses several challenges to reliable operation of power systems thanks to its inherent variability: Wind speed and direction isn't a constant for example. Operating reserves compensate for variability in both load and generation.

How much does adding renewables to the grid change what operating reserves are needed and how they are dispatched during spikes of demand? That’s what our part in the Full Cost of Electricity (FCe-) project by the University of Texas at Austin Energy Institute seeks to understand.

While it seems obvious that reserve capacity must grow as the amount of installed renewable generation increases, we wondered how much it needed to grow and if this intuited response was in fact correct. So we tested our idea by examining historical data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Our conclusion: Although installed wind power has significantly increased over time, reserve requirements have actually decreased.

The simplest explanation for the counterintuitive reality lies in changes to regulations. Several of ERCOT’s operational rules have been rewritten over time; these changes have affected the system requirements for reserves. Several additional changes in ERCOT protocols made after 2010 have reduced the need for regulating reserves even further. Our FCe- white paper, “Impact of renewable generation on operational reserves requirements: When more could be less,” [PDF] sheds light on the reasons behind the decrease in ERCOT’s operating reserves despite increase in wind power capacity and generation.

Ross Baldick is a professor and Juan Andrade and Yingzhang Dong are student researchers in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.