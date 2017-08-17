Computational Acoustics Drives Innovative Design Solution

COMSOL, a leading provider of software solutions for multiphysics modeling, simulation, and application deployment, has published a special edition of its annual publication, COMSOL News, celebrating simulation specialists working in the field of acoustics.

Acoustics engineers shape experiences that create lifelong memories, whether it’s the hearing aid that allows a loved one to rejoin the dinner conversation, or those moments when you’re singing the words of your favorite song in the car. This special edition of COMSOL News 2017 highlights novel design solutions, from virtual product development to NVH performance, acoustic cloaking, and feedback reduction, impacting day-to-day life.

“Since acoustics phenomena are inherently multiphysics, engineers use the most powerful modeling tools to account for several types of physics and their coupling” says Mads Jensen, Technical Product Manager, Acoustics. “These success stories inspire by showing us the work that went into the design of innovative products that must perform under competing priorities for many different customers.”

COMSOL News 2017 Special Edition Acoustics is available as an online magazine and can be viewed digitally or downloaded in PDF format at: www.comsol.com/offers/comsol-news-2017-special-edition-acoustics.