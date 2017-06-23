Silicon Valley’s Latest Craze: Brain Tech

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Open Your Mind: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg put the company's R&D team to work on a typing-by-brain project in April.

Silicon Valley’s biggest influencers want to get inside your head. Over the past year, four leading figures have announced plans to make gadgets that will either nestle into the fleshy folds of your brain or sit atop your head to read your thoughts from the outside.

The proposed hardware and applications are varied, but all signify ambitious—even audacious—undertakings. Whether working on medical devices to fix a neural deficiency or consumer gizmos to augment normal brainpower, each of the four Valley visionaries promises to have something ready for the market in just a few short years.

Neural engineers have mixed feelings about these high-profile announcements from the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. “There’s a lot of excitement when this cast of characters gets involved,” says Paul Sajda, a professor of biomedical engineering at Columbia University, in New York City, and an expert on advanced technologies for brain research.

But Sajda wonders if these deep-pocketed individuals know what they’re getting into. “The typical Silicon Valley attitude is that if you throw enough money at something, you can solve the problem,” Sajda says. While that approach may work for applied technology, he says, it doesn’t necessarily work if there are fundamental science questions that need to be answered—and there are many unanswered questions in neuroscience.

John Donoghue, director of the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering, in Geneva, has steadily worked on a brain-computer interface (BCI) for decades; his team’s BrainGate system has enabled paralyzed people to control robotic arms and computer cursors. Donoghue says he can’t decide whether the sudden Silicon Valley buzz around BCIs will ultimately help or harm his field. “It is valuable to set a really ambitious goal that gets everyone really excited, especially if it drives investment,” he says. “On the other hand, they may be setting false expectations for what can be achieved, which will then create disillusionment.”

Here are the four ventures that could signify the beginning of a new era of neurotech—or the beginning of a brain-tech bubble.