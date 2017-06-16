Imagery: A First Line of Defense Against Breast Cancer

BRASTER S.A. had a product they knew could save lives: an easier, effective and comfortable way for women to conduct breast self-examinations at home.

Using non-invasive and safe liquid crystal contact thermography, the BRASTER device captures an image of breast tissue, indicating temperature anomalies – a telltale sign of the presence of cancer cells. It allows diagnostics in a broad spectrum of patients, regardless of age, structure and temperature of the breast.

In 2016, BRASTER’s certified medical device was proven effective in clinical trials and ready to roll. But first, the Poland-based company had to move its product from prototype to production. And the team was under enormous pressure from investors to do so quickly.

The need for speed – prototype to production

BRASTER had contracted with a product design company in the Netherlands to source a camera module that met their quality requirements. But nobody was able to move fast enough—while meeting their quality and quantity requirements. That’s when Avnet stepped in.

When Avnet received the request, they created a plan to deliver the best image quality for the application. Their team explored several iterations with different camera modules to identify an embedded vision solution fully optimized for the BRASTER device.

Avnet then introduced the BRASTER team to an established manufacturer that could customize and build a camera module to their exact specifications while optimizing for their application.

Avnet and the manufacturer supported the lower volume BRASTER needed for pre-production. They also met the strict timeline. Avnet provided technical support to integrate the module into BRASTER’s existing design and to ensure processor compatibility.

Reach further, faster

The relationship between BRASTER and Avnet rapidly evolved into a strong partnership that continues today. Their combined work on a next-generation release of the product will reduce cost and provide greater functionality. While the product is available in Poland, BRASTER has its sights on expanding their market throughout Europe and then worldwide.

Whether it’s to step in to “make” the product, as Avnet did with BRASTER, or if the initial design concept isn’t quite that far along, Avnet has nearly a century of experience working with companies—from startups to established OEMs—across all market segments.

Avnet works to provide just the right solution that works perfectly for your unique product, because they know firsthand that a one-size-fits-all solution doesn’t work—especially for customers on a unique, life-saving mission like BRASTER’s.

