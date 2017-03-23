How Open-Source Robotics Hardware Is Accelerating Research and Innovation

The latest issue of the IEEE Robotics & Automation Magazine features a special report on open-source robotics hardware and its impact in the field. We’ve seen how, over the last several years, open source software—platforms like the Robot Operating System (ROS), Gazebo, and OpenCV, among others—has played a huge role in helping researchers and companies build robots better and faster. Can the same thing happen with robot hardware?
It’s already happening, says robotics researcher and RAM editor-in-chief Bram Vanderborght, who explains that building hardware has gotten much easier thanks to things like 3D printers, laser cutters, modular open electronics kits, and other rapid prototyping and fabrication techniques. And while “open-source robotics hardware is taking longer to catch on” compared to open-source robotics software, he notes that “several impressive examples exist, taking advantage of benefits of those novel rapid prototyping possibilities.”
Making robotics hardware more affordable, versatile, and “standardized” is hugely important for the field, as Aaron Dollar, Francesco Mondada, Alberto Rodriguez, and Giorgio Metta, who guest edited the special issue, explain:
In the field of robotics, there has existed a relatively large void in terms of the availability of adequate hardware, particularly for research applications. The few systems that have been appropriate for advanced applications have been extremely costly and not very durable. For those and other reasons, innovation in commercially available hardware is extremely slow, with a historically small market and expensive and slow development cycles. Effective open-source hardware that can be easily and inexpensively fabricated would not only substantially lower costs and increase accessibility to these systems, but would drastically improve innovation and customization of available hardware.
The full issue, which includes in-depth articles on seven open-source robot hardware projects—we should note that many other notable platforms exist, like TurtleBot and iCub, just to mention two—should be available on IEEE Xplore by early next week, and we’ll add links when that happens. For now, here’s a sneak peek at the projects featured in the special issue, which range from gripper mechanisms to haptic interfaces to complete standalone robots.
1/13
This underactuated, four-finger hand (mounted on a WAM arm) was the initial design in the Yale OpenHand Project. Photo: Raymond R. Ma and Aaron M. Dollar/Yale University
2/13
The Yale OpenHand Project came up with various designs, all of which use a similar, minimalistic body design and underactuated fingers. The Model T42 (a) is intended for more dexterous tasks; the Model T (b) for compliant power-grasping; and the Model O (c) can transition between power-grasping and spherical-grasping modes. Image: Raymond R. Ma and Aaron M. Dollar/Yale University
3/13
An actuator in the base of Yale OpenHand Project's Model O transitions it between power grasping, spherical grasping, and lateral grasping modes. The hand topology is common to several existing commercial hands. Photos: Raymond R. Ma and Aaron M. Dollar/Yale University
4/13
The BigANT project at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor focused on using plate and reinforced flexure (PARF) fabrication, an inexpensive, rapid fabrication technique to develop a meter-scale hexapedal robot. Some of the design iterations are shown here: (a) chassis #1, (b) chassis #2, (c) chassis #3, and (d) chassis #5. Photos: Ian Fitzner, Yue Sun, Vikram Sachdeva, and S. Revzen/University of Michigan
5/13
BigANT project's chassis #7 could successfully traverse outdoor terrain. Photo: Ian Fitzner, Yue Sun, Vikram Sachdeva, and S. Revzen/University of Michigan
6/13
BigANT's leg mechanism is depicted in (a) the stance position and (b)–(e) the swing position, as seen from the front (left) and side (right). The drive link (gray) is driven by the motor in a circle. Photo: Ian Fitzner, Yue Sun, Vikram Sachdeva, and S. Revzen/University of Michigan
7/13
The Natural Machine Motion Initiative (NMMI) at the University of Pisa and Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, in Italy, focuses on a modular open platform for fast and easy prototyping of articulated soft robots. Photo: Cosimo Della Santina, Cristina Piazza, Gian Maria Gasparri, Manuel Bonilla, Manuel Catalano, Manolo Garabini, Giorgio Grioli, Antonio Bicchi/University of Pisa and Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia
8/13
A selection of structures built through the NMMI platform: (a) torso, (b) hand- arm system, (c) industrial robot, (d) hammer, (e) spider, and (f) snake. The applications include manipulation, locomotion, prosthetic, and industrial uses. Image: Cosimo Della Santina, Cristina Piazza, Gian Maria Gasparri, Manuel Bonilla, Manuel Catalano, Manolo Garabini, Giorgio Grioli, Antonio Bicchi/University of Pisa and Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia
9/13
Harvard's Soft Robotics Toolkit (SRT) offers detailed information about the design, fabrication, and characterization of soft-robotic systems. Example projects include a glove for detecting and reducing tremor (b), an actuator-based sandal (d), and combustion-driven soft actuators (g). Image: Dónal Holland, Colette Abah, Marielena Velasco Enriquez, Maxwell Herman, Gareth J. Bennett, Emir Vela, and Conor J. Walsh/Harvard University, Trinity College Dublin, Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología, Lima, Perú, and University of New Mexico, Albuquerque
10/13
WoodenHaptics is an open-hardware robotics kit for designing spatial haptic interfaces. The motion of the ball grip corresponds to that of the rendered ball on the screen, and virtual collision forces are reflected onto the ball grip. Photo: Michael Yip and Jonas Forsslund/University of California, San Diego and Forsslund Systems AB, Visby, Sweden
11/13
The Thymio ￼project has developed a mature mass-produced open-hardware robot. The mobile robot platform (a) has numerous sensors, lights, and input systems (b). Image: Francesco Mondada, Michael Bonani, Fanny Riedo, Manon Briod, Léa Pereyre, Philippe Rétornaz, and Stéphane Magnenat/École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, and Mobsya, Renens, Switzerland
12/13
A team at Ghent University and Vrije Universiteit Brussel, in Belgium, developed the social robot Ono (shown above) and the Open Platform for Social Robotics (Opsoro) design toolkit for social robots. Image: Cesar Vandevelde, Francis Wyffels, Bram Vanderborght, and Jelle Saldien/Ghent University, Kortrijk, Belgium, and Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium
13/13
Ten robots designed with the Opsoro toolkit for social robots as part of a student course organized by researchers from Ghent University and Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium. Image: Cesar Vandevelde, Francis Wyffels, Bram Vanderborght, and Jelle Saldien/Ghent University, Kortrijk, Belgium, and Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium
Comments