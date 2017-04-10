It's National Robotics Week!

Strictly speaking, every single week is Robotics Week around here, but this week (or, technically, April 8-16), also happens to be U.S. National Robotics Week. This is an Official Thing—the U.S. House of Representatives declared the second week in April to be National Robotics Week starting back in 2010 and continuing until the End of Time.

There are hundreds of events going on all over the country for the eighth edition of this event, ensuring that you’ll be able to find something awesome and roboty to do near you.

Hundreds of events, see?

Image: National Robotics Week

There’s a list of everything (organized by state) at the official website here.

IEEE Spectrum is a big supporter of National Robotics Week, and like in previous years, we teamed up with iRobot and Georgia Tech to put together a new set of robot trading cards for 2017, which is obviously by far the most exciting thing about NRW every year, and you can see those here.

